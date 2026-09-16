Lucki’s Ex-Manager Sues for $1.5M, Claims Rapper Drained Savings and Destroyed Hotel Rooms

Key Takeaways
- Lucki’s former manager Mark Buol sued the Chicago rapper for at least $1.5 million, alleging unpaid commissions and unreimbursed expenses.
- Buol claims he spent $214,822 funding the 30-city GEMINI Tour and roughly $15,000 covering hotel damage, depleting his savings and maxing out his credit cards.
- Buol also says Lucki owes more than $1 million under their 15% commission agreement, while the rapper has not responded to the allegations.
Lucki's former manager is suing the Chicago rapper for at least $1.5 million, alleging that years of covering the rapper’s expenses depleted his savings while leaving him on the hook for damaged hotel rooms and other costs.
Mark Buol filed the lawsuit against Lucki, whose legal name is Lucki Camel Jr., in Manhattan federal court. Buol alleges the rapper breached their management agreement by failing to pay commissions and reimburse money he advanced.
According to the complaint, reviewed by Complex, Buol began managing Lucki in 2021 under an agreement that entitled him to 15 percent of the rapper's entertainment income, plus reimbursement for expenses he chose to advance.
Buol claims the financial burden eventually became significant. He alleges he personally spent $214,822 covering travel, hotels, production, rentals and other expenses for Lucki's 30-city GEMINI Tour. The lawsuit says those expenses remain completely unpaid.
The former manager claims Lucki had promised to establish a business bank account and provide him with a business credit card ahead of the tour. When that didn't happen, Buol alleges he was forced to finance the run himself, "substantially depleting his liquid savings and maxing out his personal credit cards."
Buol also claims life on the road came with another expensive problem: Lucki allegedly damaged rooms at several luxury hotels.
The lawsuit alleges Lucki shattered a television at Nobu Atlanta, racked up more than $6,000 in charges during one night at the Tampa EDITION, and damaged a room at the Thompson hotel in Dallas. Buol claims the costs were charged to his personal accounts.
Elsewhere, the complaint gets more specific about the Atlanta incident, alleging Lucki "smashed a television" and left burn marks on furniture from marijuana cigarettes. Buol says he advanced roughly $15,000 to cover hotel damage surcharges overall.
Buol further alleges Lucki owes him more than $1 million in commissions from millions of dollars generated through touring, merchandise, publishing, royalties and recorded music.
The complaint seeks damages of no less than $1.5 million on multiple claims, as well as interest and an accounting of Lucki's entertainment earnings.
Lucki has not yet responded to the allegations in the complaint.