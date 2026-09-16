Lucki’s Ex-Manager Sues for $1.5M, Claims Rapper Drained Savings and Destroyed Hotel Rooms

Lucki's former manager is suing the Chicago rapper for at least $1.5 million, alleging that years of covering the rapper’s expenses depleted his savings while leaving him on the hook for damaged hotel rooms and other costs.

Mark Buol filed the lawsuit against Lucki, whose legal name is Lucki Camel Jr., in Manhattan federal court. Buol alleges the rapper breached their management agreement by failing to pay commissions and reimburse money he advanced.

According to the complaint, reviewed by Complex, Buol began managing Lucki in 2021 under an agreement that entitled him to 15 percent of the rapper's entertainment income, plus reimbursement for expenses he chose to advance.

Buol claims the financial burden eventually became significant. He alleges he personally spent $214,822 covering travel, hotels, production, rentals and other expenses for Lucki's 30-city GEMINI Tour. The lawsuit says those expenses remain completely unpaid.

The former manager claims Lucki had promised to establish a business bank account and provide him with a business credit card ahead of the tour. When that didn't happen, Buol alleges he was forced to finance the run himself, "substantially depleting his liquid savings and maxing out his personal credit cards."