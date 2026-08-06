Boosie Badazz Says Firm He Paid $600,000 for Trump Pardon Efforts Is a ‘Ponzi Scheme'

In an interview on Rickey Smiley on the Spot, Boosie Badazz spoke extensively about paying $600,000 as part of his failed lobbying efforts to get a pardon from Donald Trump for his federal conviction on a firearm charge.

“What happened was, some government lobbyists… they came to me like, ‘We can get a pardon,’” he said around the 37-minute mark of the interview, as seen above. “‘We can get in there and get a pardon from Trump.’ … First I wasn’t going to entertain it, but I was under pressure. The federal judge had just dropped my case; three weeks later they charged me again… They added a charge and said I was an addict around a gun.”

He said the addict charge was bogus, and he was previously sentenced to prison for ten years for a marijuana charge. “I was never even given rehab,” he continued. “The system been letting me down… So now I got to get this over with and take a plea. So now I got three months until I’m sentenced in federal court, and I’m facing five-to-ten… I wasn’t going to trial to fight the charge, ‘cause at that time I did arm myself. … I armed myself for 30 minutes.”

In 2023, Boosie was in San Diego for a concert when he was seen on an Instagram Live stream with a gun tucked in his waistband. He was arrested on four firearm-related charges, but ultimately only faced one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The case was later dismissed, but he faced the charge again when it was refiled, and he was additionally charged with possessing a firearm while being addicted to drugs. He made multiple pleas for a pardon, then pleaded guilty to the felon in possession of a firearm charge, and faced a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Boosie hired lobby firm JM Burkman & Associates in an effort to get his pardon last year, paying the firm $600,000 in an agreement he said would guarantee a refund of $300,000 if he didn’t get the pardon by January 31, 2026. The contract that he signed with the firm, which they said he never signed, is full of mistakes. It claimed that Boosie pleaded guilty the first time he was charged, not the second, for example. The firm also has a reputation of being “far-right operatives,” and its founders, Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl, were convicted of running robocall scams in the 2020 election to suppress the Black vote.