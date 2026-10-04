Lil Durk Co-Defendant Asks Federal Judge To Wipe Out His Stalking Convictions

David Lindsey is asking the federal judge who presided over Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial to set aside his three stalking-related convictions.

Through attorney Tillet J. Mills II, Lindsey filed a renewed motion for a judgment of acquittal, challenging his convictions for conspiracy to commit stalking, stalking using a dangerous weapon, and stalking resulting in death. Alternatively, he is seeking a new trial, along with severance.

Lindsey’s attorneys contend that prosecutors needed to prove intent directed specifically at Saviay’a Robinson and failed to do so.

According to the motion, cooperating witnesses Kavon Grant, Kacey Hester and Keith Jones each testified that the intended target was Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman. The defense also cites Hester’s testimony that he did not know what he was firing at.

Lindsey and Deandre “OTF Dede” Wilson were each convicted of three stalking-related counts on Sept. 11, while being acquitted of the murder-for-hire charges. Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, was acquitted of all five charges he faced.