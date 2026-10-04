Music

Lil Durk Co-Defendant Asks Federal Judge To Wipe Out His Stalking Convictions

David Lindsey's renewed motion argues the government's own cooperating witnesses testified the man killed was never the intended target.

Lil Durk
Alberto E. Rodriguez

Key Takeaways

  • David Lindsay has filed a renewed motion asking the federal judge from Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial to acquit him on conspiracy-to-stalk and stalking convictions.
  • Lindsay's attorney argues the government's own cooperating witnesses, Kavon Grant, Kacey Hester and Keith Jones, testified the intended target was Quando Rondo, not Saviay'a Robinson.
  • Lindsay and Deandre "OTF Dede" Wilson were convicted on three stalking-related counts on September 11, while Lil Durk was acquitted on all five charges he faced.
  • Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald has scheduled a hearing on the motion for October 28, with Durk's bond review following on November 4 and his racketeering trial pushed to August 30, 2027.

David Lindsey is asking the federal judge who presided over Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial to set aside his three stalking-related convictions.

Through attorney Tillet J. Mills II, Lindsey filed a renewed motion for a judgment of acquittal, challenging his convictions for conspiracy to commit stalking, stalking using a dangerous weapon, and stalking resulting in death. Alternatively, he is seeking a new trial, along with severance.

Lindsey’s attorneys contend that prosecutors needed to prove intent directed specifically at Saviay’a Robinson and failed to do so.

According to the motion, cooperating witnesses Kavon Grant, Kacey Hester and Keith Jones each testified that the intended target was Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman. The defense also cites Hester’s testimony that he did not know what he was firing at.

Lindsey and Deandre “OTF Dede” Wilson were each convicted of three stalking-related counts on Sept. 11, while being acquitted of the murder-for-hire charges. Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, was acquitted of all five charges he faced.

Both convicted co-defendants are seeking post-verdict relief. Following the verdict, Wilson’s attorney, Craig Harbaugh, said, “We are confident the remaining counts will not survive our pending motion for acquittal.”

The case stems from the Aug. 19, 2022 shooting at a gas station near the Beverly Center in Los Angeles that killed Robinson, Quando Rondo’s cousin.

Lindsey’s motion also challenges Counts One and Two. His attorneys argue that neither Bowman nor Robinson perceived the alleged course of conduct before the shooting, and that prosecutors proved presence and association rather than a knowing agreement to participate in a conspiracy.

Durk’s bond hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4. His separate trial on murder-in-aid-of-racketeering and firearms charges has been postponed to Aug. 30, 2027.

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