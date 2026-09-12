Kodak Black Walks Free as Orlando Prosecutors Decline to File MDMA Trafficking Charge

Kodak Black is walking away from an MDMA trafficking charge in Orlando without ever facing a prosecutor.

The Orange County State Attorney's Office has filed a No Information Notice, declining to prosecute the rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, on a first-degree felony trafficking count due to lack of sufficient evidence.

The notice also directs that the records be cleared and any bond released. Kodak is also to be freed if in custody, provided no other charges or holds exist.

Kodak was booked into the Orange County Corrections Department on May 6 on the trafficking charge, which covered 10 to 200 grams of MDMA.

The case traced back to a Nov. 2025 encounter, when Kodak was not taken into custody that night and was arrested only months later after further investigation. Police said they recovered a pink bag holding MDMA and $37,000 in cash along with paperwork carrying his name, and that the drugs weighed 25.34 grams, above the 10-gram trafficking threshold.

Kodak denied that the bag was his but asked for the money inside to be returned, saying it belonged to his business. Documents from the Orange County Sheriff's Office placed the bag inside a Lamborghini SUV said to be his.