Kodak Black Walks Free as Orlando Prosecutors Decline to File MDMA Trafficking Charge

Key Takeaways
- Kodak Black, legally known as Bill Kapri, will not be prosecuted on a first-degree felony MDMA trafficking charge after the Orange County State Attorney's Office filed a No Information Notice on Friday.
- The Ninth Judicial Circuit cited insufficient evidence to prove possession of contraband, stemming from a May 6 arrest tied to a November 2025 encounter where police recovered MDMA and $37,000 in cash from a bag Kodak denied owning.
- Attorney Bradford Cohen said the state attorney read the case law and made the right decision to drop all charges, calling the arrest one that should not have happened.
- The dismissal comes after a Broward County judge threw out a separate felony fleeing and eluding charge against Kodak with prejudice, leaving him with no pending cases as he plans shows and charity events for November and December.
Kodak Black is walking away from an MDMA trafficking charge in Orlando without ever facing a prosecutor.
The Orange County State Attorney's Office has filed a No Information Notice, declining to prosecute the rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, on a first-degree felony trafficking count due to lack of sufficient evidence.
The notice also directs that the records be cleared and any bond released. Kodak is also to be freed if in custody, provided no other charges or holds exist.
Kodak was booked into the Orange County Corrections Department on May 6 on the trafficking charge, which covered 10 to 200 grams of MDMA.
The case traced back to a Nov. 2025 encounter, when Kodak was not taken into custody that night and was arrested only months later after further investigation. Police said they recovered a pink bag holding MDMA and $37,000 in cash along with paperwork carrying his name, and that the drugs weighed 25.34 grams, above the 10-gram trafficking threshold.
Kodak denied that the bag was his but asked for the money inside to be returned, saying it belonged to his business. Documents from the Orange County Sheriff's Office placed the bag inside a Lamborghini SUV said to be his.
His attorney Bradford Cohen, who worked the case with co-counsel David Bigney, described the trafficking count as a coordinated surrender built on a vehicle search that turned up one passenger who was not Kodak.
"Myself and my co counsel David Bigney are grateful that we had a state attorney who read our case law and made the right decision to drop all charges," Cohen said. "As I said from the beginning, this was an arrest that should not have happened. Kodak has some amazing events and announcements coming up in the next few months, and we are excited to move forward."
Kodak’s filing landed after a Broward County judge tossed a felony fleeing and eluding charge against him, which stemmed from a Feb. 27 traffic stop. Deputies alleged he knew he had been ordered to stop and fled anyway.