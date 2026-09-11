Kodak Black Secures Dismissal of Fleeing Law Enforcement Charge in Florida

Kodak Black has scored a legal victory in Florida, with his attorney celebrating the news by seemingly paraphrasing an oft-referenced Grammys acceptance speech made by the artist formerly known as Kanye West back in 2005.

Indeed, Kodak’s efforts to have a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer dismissed have proven successful, and with prejudice. Worth pointing out is that Complex previously addressed the charge, and briefly pointed to its dismissal, in our coverage of misleadingly presented body camera footage of Kodak that made the rounds on social media earlier this week.

“The defendant’s motion to dismiss is granted,” reads a filing dated Sept. 8 and viewed by Complex. The motion to dismiss was filed on Aug. 24.