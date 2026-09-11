Kodak Black Secures Dismissal of Fleeing Law Enforcement Charge in Florida

Kodak Black has scored a legal victory in Florida, with his attorney celebrating the news by seemingly paraphrasing an oft-referenced Grammys acceptance speech made by the artist formerly known as Kanye West back in 2005.
Indeed, Kodak’s efforts to have a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer dismissed have proven successful, and with prejudice. Worth pointing out is that Complex previously addressed the charge, and briefly pointed to its dismissal, in our coverage of misleadingly presented body camera footage of Kodak that made the rounds on social media earlier this week.
“The defendant’s motion to dismiss is granted,” reads a filing dated Sept. 8 and viewed by Complex. The motion to dismiss was filed on Aug. 24.
For those unfamiliar, dismissing “with prejudice” means the same case cannot be refiled.
“Never falling off,” Bradford Cohen, an attorney representing Kodak, wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the dismissal. “They asked me what would happen if you lose? I guess we will never know.”
Cohen went on to shout out fellow lawyer Andrew B. Courtney.
As for that aforementioned footage, it actually stemmed from May of this year and was not, despite some social media posts suggesting otherwise, recent. Complex got in touch with Cohen about the spread of the footage, who confirmed exactly that.
“It is from the arrest that was reported on from May 2026,” he said in an email. “This is not new, just another attempt of law enforcement to attempt to dirty up the client and create a narrative.”
These remarks are in line with Cohen’s past criticisms of cases against his client.