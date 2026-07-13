New Dashcam Footage Shows Brandon Clarke’s Kratom Bust Weeks Before His Death

Newly released dashcam footage is putting the spotlight back on the final weeks of Brandon Clarke's life—and on the controversial substance at the center of his April arrest. The former Memphis Grizzlies forward, who died unexpectedly on May 11 at age 29, was stopped after officers discovered bags of capsules and tablets inside his Corvette during a traffic stop. The footage, released weeks after his death, has reignited debate over the plant-derived product critics have dubbed "gas station heroin." According to The New York Post, the stop happened on April 1 along Highway 64 in eastern Arkansas after deputies accused Clarke of fleeing at speeds exceeding 100 mph. According to investigators, officers searched the vehicle and recovered several bags labeled "100% Pure Mitragyna Speciosa," along with products carrying names including "The Juice," "Euflooria," and "Gold Rhino."

Clarke waived his Miranda rights before identifying the contents himself. "Sir, it's all legal," he told deputies. "It's just kratom." Arkansas, however, banned kratom in 2016, and authorities charged Clarke with trafficking and possession of a controlled substance, along with speeding, fleeing, and improper passing. The seized material also reportedly included products containing 7-hydroxymitragynine, or 7-OH, a concentrated kratom compound that has drawn increasing scrutiny from health officials. Clarke's death six weeks later transformed what had been a state drug case into a national conversation. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet released an official cause of death, and toxicology testing remains pending. Law enforcement has also declined to confirm reports that drug paraphernalia was found at the California home where Clarke was discovered. But the timing has fueled renewed attention on kratom, an unregulated herbal supplement sold across much of the United States in powders, capsules, gummies, and energy shots. While supporters say it can help treat chronic pain or reduce opioid dependence, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has repeatedly warned consumers about serious risks, including addiction, seizures, liver damage, and substance use disorder. Before the arrest, Clarke had spent much of the previous three years battling injuries. The former Gonzaga standout and 2019 first-round pick tore his Achilles in 2023, later dealt with knee problems and a calf strain, and appeared in just two games during the 2025-26 season.