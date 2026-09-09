Kodak Black Seen Trying to Finish Meal Before Being Taken Into Custody, But Footage Isn't Recent

Kodak Black is seen trying to quickly finish up a meal before being turned over to authorities in footage making the rounds on social media this week, though it’s worth pointing out that the footage itself does not depict a recent incident. Instead, the body camera footage in question, which has been widely shared in recent days, stems from May 14 of this year. Annoyingly, much of the posts zeroing in on the food-focused moment from the Pompano Beach, Florida-set video have been shared without context, which may have led some to falsely believe that the Kodak The Blessing artist had been arrested in recent days. This is not true. Posts have also circulated positing that Kodak “made” officials wait for him to finish his meal “before they arrested him,” which is also misleading.

Additional footage from the surrender, which appears to have first hit YouTube in August, can be seen here. When reached for comment on Tuesday (Sept. 8), Bradford Cohen, an attorney for Kodak, confirmed the footage was old. “It is from the arrest that was reported on from May 2026,” Cohen told Complex. “This is not new, just another attempt of law enforcement to attempt to dirty up the client and create a narrative.” The case itself, meanwhile, has been dismissed with prejudice. Complex has also reached out to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. This story may be updated.