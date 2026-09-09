Music

Kodak Black Seen Trying to Finish Meal Before Being Taken Into Custody, But Footage Isn't Recent

The clip in question stems from May of this year and does not show a recent incident. The case itself has been dismissed.

Kodak Black with spiky hair and a checkered shirt smiles on stage, holding a microphone with colorful lights in the background.
Image via Getty/Joy Malone

Kodak Black is seen trying to quickly finish up a meal before being turned over to authorities in footage making the rounds on social media this week, though it’s worth pointing out that the footage itself does not depict a recent incident.

Instead, the body camera footage in question, which has been widely shared in recent days, stems from May 14 of this year. Annoyingly, much of the posts zeroing in on the food-focused moment from the Pompano Beach, Florida-set video have been shared without context, which may have led some to falsely believe that the Kodak The Blessing artist had been arrested in recent days. This is not true.

Posts have also circulated positing that Kodak “made” officials wait for him to finish his meal “before they arrested him,” which is also misleading.

Additional footage from the surrender, which appears to have first hit YouTube in August, can be seen here.

When reached for comment on Tuesday (Sept. 8), Bradford Cohen, an attorney for Kodak, confirmed the footage was old.

“It is from the arrest that was reported on from May 2026,” Cohen told Complex. “This is not new, just another attempt of law enforcement to attempt to dirty up the client and create a narrative.”

The case itself, meanwhile, has been dismissed with prejudice.

Complex has also reached out to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. This story may be updated.

Kodak was arrested on May 14 and initially accused of fleeing and eluding law enforcement and resisting an officer. At the time, local reports indicated that these charges stemmed from an incident in February of this year.

Earlier in May, Kodak faced an unrelated arrest in Orange County, leading to Cohen criticizing what he described as the “weak legal basis” of multiple cases against his client.

“This is an ongoing theme where cases that would normally not be filed due to a weak legal basis are filed against [Bill Kapri, a.k.a. Kodak Black],” Cohen told Complex at the time, adding that the case “should have never been filed.”

Related Stories

Brian Hickerson.
Pop Culture

Brian Hickerson 2025 Arrest Footage Emerges, Shows Him Spitting Near Cops

The aspiring actor and Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend appears barely conscious in newly-released footage captured in West Hollywood last year.

Trey Alston5 days ago
Rapper Kodak Black performs on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a checkered shirt with vibrant lighting in the background.
Music

Kodak Black Marks 29th Birthday With 'Kodak The Blessing' Mixtape f/ 1900Rugrat, Fridayy, and More

Rugrat previously shouted out Kodak as an early influence in an interview with Complex.

Trace William Cowen89 days ago
(L-R) Charlamagne Tha God and Keffe D.
Music

Charlamagne Tha God Dismisses Keffe D Trial as 'One Long VladTV Interview'

'The Breakfast Club' host has argued that 2Pac's murder has been litigated in hip-hop media for years, long before the Las Vegas courtroom got involved.

Alex Ocho19 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App