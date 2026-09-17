Victor Victor is coming to ComplexCon 2026

Fresh off the launch of its super limited “University Red” Nike Air Force 1 ‘01 collab earlier this week, Steven Victor and his Victor Victor label have confirmed they’re joining the already stacked ComplexCon 2026 lineup.

Just moments ago, Victor and his brand shared a teaser video on Instagram that shows a car driving from New York to Los Angeles, with the latter being the destination of this year’s two-day event, happening on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. The video also shows footage of their Victor Victor x Nike pop-up space from Saturday.

It’s worth mentioning that the aforementioned video shows the joint Victor Victor x Nike logo, suggesting that more pairs of their Air Force 1 collab could be releasing at ComplexCon next month, but the releases have yet to be confirmed by the parties involved. To buy tickets for the event, click here.