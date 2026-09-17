Sneakers

Victor Victor Is Coming to ComplexCon 2026

Here's what to know about Victor Victor coming to ComplexCon this year.

Victor Victor is coming to ComplexCon 2026
Victor Victor is coming to ComplexCon 2026. Via Complex

Fresh off the launch of its super limited “University Red” Nike Air Force 1 ‘01 collab earlier this week, Steven Victor and his Victor Victor label have confirmed they’re joining the already stacked ComplexCon 2026 lineup.

Just moments ago, Victor and his brand shared a teaser video on Instagram that shows a car driving from New York to Los Angeles, with the latter being the destination of this year’s two-day event, happening on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. The video also shows footage of their Victor Victor x Nike pop-up space from Saturday.

It’s worth mentioning that the aforementioned video shows the joint Victor Victor x Nike logo, suggesting that more pairs of their Air Force 1 collab could be releasing at ComplexCon next month, but the releases have yet to be confirmed by the parties involved. To buy tickets for the event, click here.

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