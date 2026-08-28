Charlamagne Jokes He Would 'Bite That Dog' After Chris Brown Loses Delay Bid in $13M Ruling

“If I was Chris Brown, I’d bite that dog,” Charlamagne said around the 27-minute mark. “I ain’t even gonna tell you a lie. I would be so mad. There’s no way that dog could still be living with me after this.”

On the Aug. 28 broadcast of The Breakfast Club , Charlamagne joked that he would "bite that dog" in response to the latest development in Brown's ongoing court battle with former housekeeper Maria Avila, who won a $12.9 million judgment against him after a 2020 dog attack left her permanently disfigured.

Charlamagne followed up by saying that the dog should be euthanized for costing the singer $13 million.

The radio host’s commentary came after a Los Angeles judge denied Brown's bid for an additional month to hand over a list of his income sources to Avila. The court had already ordered him to produce information on all revenue streams, including per-concert pay, appearance fees, merchandise sales, and YouTube income tied to his current co-headlining R&B Tour with Usher. Brown's team had argued Avila's collection request was "excessively broad," but the judge rejected that challenge.

The case traces back to December 2020, when Avila was attacked by Hades, a Caucasian shepherd, while emptying trash at Brown's Tarzana, California home. Avila claims the dog tore off large chunks of her skin, leaving her with permanent facial disfigurement, scarring, vision loss, and nerve damage.

Jurors on June 30 found Brown and his company Black Pyramid LLC liable for $12.9 million to cover Avila's physical and emotional suffering and medical costs. Her sister Patricia Avila received $885,000 for emotional distress, and her husband Oscar Olivo was awarded $50,000.

Brown testified that he warned both Avila sisters the dogs on his property weren’t friendly and instructed them not to go outside without security. He also said Hades was purchased and cared for by his security team to guard against break-ins, citing repeated stalker situations, and that he avoided calling 911 after the attack out of concern for press leaks.