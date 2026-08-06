Charlamagne Jokes Diddy Should 'Drop His Pants' and 'Make the Jail a Happy Place'

Charlamagne Tha God had an unusual suggestion for how Diddy should handle reported prison taunts.
During the Wednesday (August 5) episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne made a series of bizarre jokes after hearing that Diddy’s alleged altercation at New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix may have been provoked by disrespectful comments about the music mogul's family.
The conversation began near the 58-minute mark in the video linked below with co-host Loren LoRosa sharing conflicting accounts surrounding the alleged fight, explaining that no one has publicly confirmed exactly what happened. One of the possible explanations, she said, involved a fellow inmate saying something “disrespectful” about Diddy’s family to him.
After questioning why comments about Diddy's family would be the breaking point "out of all of the things that you could be taunting Diddy about," Charlamagne and DJ Envy found themselves split over how Diddy should have responded.
Envy argued that the music mogul should avoid anything that could jeopardize his release, saying, “Diddy got about a year left, so he got to make sure he gets out, right? Cuz that's the most important thing. They can make fun of all his family that he wants, but he wants to get home to his family."
He later added, "But if it set you back a couple more months... they going to keep doing it, right? What's going to make him stop doing it?"
Charlamagne answered, “When Diddy drop his pants and say, ‘Hey, listen. We can get the party started right now.’”
“That's what we've been waiting on. Okay? Make some of that hooch in the tub. You don't know how to make Ciroc homemade?” he continued, as his co-hosts burst into laughter. “Let's have a party party. That's what he should be doing though.”
“That would scare the hell out of people,” Envy answered.
“He should be making the jail a happy place for everybody, man,” Charlamagne quipped.
“He should have went in there acting like The Joker. That's what he should have did,” Jess Hilarious added, nodding to Diddy’s elaborate 2022 Halloween costume.
Diddy was sentenced in October 2025 to serve fifty months on interstate prostitution convictions and was originally scheduled to be released on May 8, 2028.
Although his release date has been moved around several times, the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website currently lists release date as February 20, 2028. The Second Circuit is still deciding on his appeal.