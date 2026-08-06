Charlamagne Jokes Diddy Should 'Drop His Pants' and 'Make the Jail a Happy Place'

The conversation began near the 58-minute mark in the video linked below with co-host Loren LoRosa sharing conflicting accounts surrounding the alleged fight, explaining that no one has publicly confirmed exactly what happened. One of the possible explanations, she said, involved a fellow inmate saying something “disrespectful” about Diddy’s family to him.

During the Wednesday (August 5) episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne made a series of bizarre jokes after hearing that Diddy’s alleged altercation at New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix may have been provoked by disrespectful comments about the music mogul's family.

After questioning why comments about Diddy's family would be the breaking point "out of all of the things that you could be taunting Diddy about," Charlamagne and DJ Envy found themselves split over how Diddy should have responded.

Envy argued that the music mogul should avoid anything that could jeopardize his release, saying, “Diddy got about a year left, so he got to make sure he gets out, right? Cuz that's the most important thing. They can make fun of all his family that he wants, but he wants to get home to his family."

He later added, "But if it set you back a couple more months... they going to keep doing it, right? What's going to make him stop doing it?"

Charlamagne answered, “When Diddy drop his pants and say, ‘Hey, listen. We can get the party started right now.’”

“That's what we've been waiting on. Okay? Make some of that hooch in the tub. You don't know how to make Ciroc homemade?” he continued, as his co-hosts burst into laughter. “Let's have a party party. That's what he should be doing though.”