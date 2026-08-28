Music

T-Pain Got Pulled Over in His $3 Million Koenigsegg Car

Nevada Highway Patrol stopped T-Pain's $3 million car during a 30-car Koenigsegg convoy headed to Monterey, California.

T-Pain being pulled over
YouTube/ Nappy Boy Automotive

T-Pain's drive to Monterey Car Week took an unexpected detour when Nevada Highway Patrol pulled him over mid-convoy alongside the man who built his car.

The stop happened during Koenigsegg's Ghost Squadron Tour, a nearly 300-mile run from Lake Tahoe to Monterey that the founder and CEO of the high-performance sports car company, Christian von Koenigsegg, personally led at the front of a column of cars. T-Pain and his Nappy Boy Automotive crew were part of the group, with T-Pain behind the wheel of his roughly $3 million Regera, when the blue lights came on.

Video of the moment posted to the Nappy Boy Automotive Instagram captured T-Pain in real time as the situation clicked into place. “

Hopefully he’s not too mad,” said T-Pain as the cop came over to the vehicle. Then the singer realized: “He’s pissed off.”

The stop went well, without any hitches. T-Pain had his license taken to make sure he didn’t have any arrest warrants in the criminal database.

He noted that the officers didn't order anyone to kill their engines, which he found telling.

"I tell you, if we decide to fucking leave and run right now, they will not catch us,” he joked.

After the situation was resolved, the officer who approached T-Pain gave him a compliment.

"You guys have been cool with me," he said.

The convoy included a spread of famously expensive Koenigsegg cars, such as the Agera and the Jesko.

The convoy eventually reached Monterey, where the crew attended Motorlux at the Monterey Jet Center and got an early look at Koenigsegg's newly unveiled CCGT1, a 1,600-hp track machine built around a flat-plane-crank twin-turbo V8.

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