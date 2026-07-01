Chris Brown on the Hook for $13 Million Over Dog's Attack of Housekeeper

Chris Brown must pay a former housekeeper millions of dollars after she was injured in a dog attack on his property in 2020.

As first reported by Billboard, a jury determined that the Brown artist owes $12.9 million to the housekeeper in question, Maria Avila, in connection with the incident. Additionally, the woman’s sister, Patricia Avila, has been awarded $885,000. She was also working on the day of the attack. Meanwhile, Maria Avila’s husband is owed $50,000.

Cited in the Billboard report is attorney Michael C. Murphy Jr., who represented Patricia Avila. Complex has reached out to Murphy’s office for comment, as well as to a rep for Brown. We have also contacted Nancy Doumanian, an attorney for Maria Avila, for additional comment. This story may be updated.

Maria Avila said she was taking out trash at Brown’s Tarzana residence in December 2020 when she was attacked by the large guard dog in question, named Hades. She alleged the attack left her with injuries including permanent disfigurement to her face and loss of vision, later suing Brown in 2021.

Brown himself testified at the California civil trial last month, saying he witnessed “a lot of blood,” though he ultimately declined to personally call 911 due to fears of the call being leaked to media. The two-time Grammy winner also faced questions about his decision to leave the property, per a prior report from Rolling Stone, which he said was his manager’s idea.