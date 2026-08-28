Ice Spice and Lil Yachty Team Up For Hard-Hitting New Song "Out My Face"

Ice Spice and Lil Yachty have teamed up for new song "Out My Face," which sees the two rappers trading bars over menacing production.

Accompanied by a video directed by AMD & Little Miles, the song is split into two distinctive halves, with the first showing Ice Spice rapidly rapping over relentless production that barely leaves her room to breathe. The second, however, shifts to a slower, more erratic beat that sees Yachty at his charismatic best.

The video, meanwhile, sees the two rappers in a series of settings, including a regal dinner. When Yachty jumps in during the second half of the song, things shift to a dimly lit diner, where Yachty sports a hairdo similar to Marlon Wayans' Loc Dog character in Don't Be a Menace as fans get a glimpse into various colorful scenes in the diner’s booth seats.

Watch the video for "Out My Face" above.