Music

Ice Spice and Lil Yachty Team Up For Hard-Hitting New Song "Out My Face"

The pair's new single is accompanied by a colorful video directed by AMD and Little Miles.

Key Takeaways

  • Ice Spice and Lil Yachty trade bars on "Out My Face," a hard-hitting collaboration built around two contrasting beats.
  • Ice Spice attacks the relentless first half with rapid-fire rapping before Yachty takes over a slower, more erratic second section.
  • AMD and Little Miles' colorful video moves from a regal dinner to a dimly lit diner, where Yachty channels Marlon Wayans' Loc Dog character from Don’t Be a Menace.

Ice Spice and Lil Yachty have teamed up for new song "Out My Face," which sees the two rappers trading bars over menacing production.

Accompanied by a video directed by AMD & Little Miles, the song is split into two distinctive halves, with the first showing Ice Spice rapidly rapping over relentless production that barely leaves her room to breathe. The second, however, shifts to a slower, more erratic beat that sees Yachty at his charismatic best.

The video, meanwhile, sees the two rappers in a series of settings, including a regal dinner. When Yachty jumps in during the second half of the song, things shift to a dimly lit diner, where Yachty sports a hairdo similar to Marlon Wayans' Loc Dog character in Don't Be a Menace as fans get a glimpse into various colorful scenes in the diner’s booth seats.

Watch the video for "Out My Face" above.

Related Stories

Ice Spice with pink hair in a sheer white lace dress poses for a photo. Two people stand nearby in a dimly lit entrance.
Music

Ice Spice Apologizes After Missing Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance

The Bronx rapper said an unfinished contract prevented her from taking the stage at Hot 97's Summer Jam, where fans were also left disappointed after Cash Cobain didn't perform and the show ended late without explanation.

Mark Elibert34 days ago
(L-R) Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire.
Music

Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire Spotted Getting Cozy, Snapped Allegedly Kissing at Party (UPDATE)

Photos of the 'Y2K' rapper and the 'Spider-Man' actor allegedly locking lips has social media divided.

Alex Ocho57 days ago
Split image: Left: Lil Yachty posing; Right: Lil Durk performing.
Music

Lil Yachty Calls for Lil Durk’s Freedom in New Post

Lil Durk is currently awaiting trial in a murder-for-hire case.

Alex Ocho221 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk Trial: 6ix9ine Says He’ll Throw a 'Going Away Party' If Rapper Is Found Guilty
2
MusicMeek Mill Calls on 'City of God' Producer to Help Bring His 'YN' Movie to Life
3
MusicMeek Mill Slams 'Heathen' OTF Jam for Testifying Against Lil Durk
4
MusicThe 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked
5
MusicOTF Jam Says He Feels 'Bad' for Testifying Against Lil Durk: 'He Probably Hate Me'
6
Pop CultureCardi B Goes off on Lindsay Clancy, Calls for Justice for Her Dead Children

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App