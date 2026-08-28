AmazingOTO Goes Global With Wild Video for "10Q," Produced by Takashi Murakami's Hitch HikerZ

Hirotada Ototake, a.k.a. AmazingOTO, tucks in everything from escaped zebras to a chaotic pool party in the just-released video for his debut single “10Q.”

The video, directed by Taisei Nagasawa and shared to YouTube with the tongue-in-cheek title “Japanese Rapper With No Limbs Released a New Single,” opens with a TV reporter recounting the confusion spurred by those aforementioned escaped zebras in Seattle, only for the story to be meta-ishly interrupted by word of AmazingOTO’s latest drop.

“March to the rhythm of my own damn drum,” OTO, who was born without limbs and whose No One’s Perfect memoir has sold millions of copies, raps at one point in the track.

“Fall down often, but I rise with the mic,” he raps in another.