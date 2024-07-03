50 Cent Continues to Mock Rick Ross Getting Attacked in Canada

50 Cent isn't letting up on throwing jabs at Rick Ross over the incident that occurred in Canada last weekend.
Earlier this week, 50 shared a video of him having an Instagram Live call with R&B singer Keith Sweat and comedian Earthquake, and he took time out to ridicule the Biggest Boss's viral moment. In the clip, the Queens native mentioned that Ross "got fucked up" while imitating how the punches were thrown that night.
Sweat and Earthquake busted out in laughter and joined 50 in ridiculing Ross. At one point, Sweat starts singing "Something ain't right" while scaling back and saying, "That's the Harlem, 125th Street in me."
This was one shot of many that 50 has thrown at Ross since news broke out about the brawl in Canada. His first post showed him speaking to his followers and jokingly showing concern over what happened.
"Hey guys. I just saw a very unfortunate situation that took place in Canada, and I want to say to everyone that I hope that that brother made it home safely," said 50. "I hope that he now has a different perspective and a better sense of what to do and what not to do while you're out in the world. That part where that young guy went like—he did this little move and shit and got knocked the fuck out—that does not reflect him. That reflects his camp."
Shortly after that, 50 returned with another post where he mentioned Meek Mill and Ross having to call the Dream Chasers crew to assist him. He also made fun of how Ross left the incident with security.
"LMAO THE GREAT ESCAPE! MEEKA CALL THE CHASERS, THEY ARE CHASING ME. LOL," 50 tweeted.
Rick Ross and various members of his crew were involved in a brawl over the weekend in Vancouver after Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss "Not Like Us" was played at a festival. Many believed Ross was hurt in the melee but he shared a post on his Instagram Story calling his trip to Vancouver "fun" and promised to be back soon.