50 Cent Continues to Mock Rick Ross Getting Attacked in Canada

This was one shot of many that 50 has thrown at Ross since news broke out about the brawl in Canada. His first post showed him speaking to his followers and jokingly showing concern over what happened.

"Hey guys. I just saw a very unfortunate situation that took place in Canada, and I want to say to everyone that I hope that that brother made it home safely," said 50. "I hope that he now has a different perspective and a better sense of what to do and what not to do while you're out in the world. That part where that young guy went like—he did this little move and shit and got knocked the fuck out—that does not reflect him. That reflects his camp."

Shortly after that, 50 returned with another post where he mentioned Meek Mill and Ross having to call the Dream Chasers crew to assist him. He also made fun of how Ross left the incident with security.

"LMAO THE GREAT ESCAPE! MEEKA CALL THE CHASERS, THEY ARE CHASING ME. LOL," 50 tweeted.