Kim Kardashian Says She Hired a Male Nanny to Give Her Son Saint a Male Influence

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian said that she hired a male nanny to spend time with her seven-year-old child Saint.

"It's really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot," admitted Kardashian, per People. "My parents weren't strict at all and sometimes because I'm really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can't happen like that."

The 42-year-old mother of four described her household and family as "very female-dominated," which inspired her to hire a male nanny, which she called a "manny."

"I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that," she continued. Initially, she was hesitant to tell ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she also shares 10-year-old North, five-year-old Chicago, and four-year-old Psalm. However, when she introduced him to the nanny, it went better than she expected.

"When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. They played two-on-two with Saint and him. He's been so nice to him, like 'Hey, if you're going to help raise my son'—because he handed him the ball really easily or something—he's like, 'Don't do that, have him get it himself. It's some of the rules I would want.' And I was like 'Oh my God, okay. That's great!'"