Rich the Kid Takes Issue With Being Called 'Luckiest' After Ye Collab Success: 'How the F*ck I’m Lucky?'

Rich the Kid is riding high on the response to “Carnival,” a highlight off the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s joint album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 1.

The 16-track album, the cover art for which features a Jason Vorhees mask-clad Ye alongside wife Bianca Censori, sees the track in question sequenced in between lead single “Vultures” and the six-minute Chris Brown collab “Beg Forgiveness.” Rich takes the song’s first verse, as well as joins Playboi Carti (who also gets a verse of his own) on the chant-supported chorus.

The song quickly became an instant hit among fans, as evidenced by its charts performance thus far. As of Tuesday morning, for example, "Carnival" was No. 1 on Spotify's Global Songs chart. It was also at No. 1 on Apple Music's Top 100: Global, Top 100: USA, and Top Songs (All Genres) charts.

Amid the "Carnival" talk, Rich thanked fans for helping the track secure the top spot, while also taking the time to respond to a tweet from Elliott Wilson.

"Rich the Kid is the luckiest n***a on the planet," the Rap Radar podcast host and decades-strong hip-hop journalist said on Twitter, a site I refuse to refer to as X.

In his response, Rich took issue with the "luckiest" descriptor, like so: "How the fuck I'm lucky? N***as made that song from scratch..hating is not cool bro."