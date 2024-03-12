Kanye Says 'F*ck Drake' and a Bunch of Other Enemies While Celebrating "Carnival" Hitting No. 1

Ye celebrated hitting No. 1 with the Vultures track "Carnival" by doling out "fuck yous"—his words—to Drake, Adidas, and "every Christian that watched me have my kids taken out of my control."

That's far from the full list, and West did give appreciative shoutouts to his collaborators and fellow Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers Ty Dolla Sign, Playboi Carti, and Rich the Kid, plus "the supporters that stood by us through everything" and those who "won’t be manipulated by the system."

The Drake shot is specifically centered around him "taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out."

Read Kanye's Instagram post featuring the new visual for "Carnival" below.