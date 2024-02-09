Kanye West Mentions Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Diddy, Taylor Swift, and Jesus Christ on New 'Vultures' Track

The artist formerly known as Kanye West mentions Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Diddy, Taylor Swift, Jesus Christ, and Elon Musk on a Vultures track played during Thursday night’s Chicago livestream event.

In the song in question, possibly titled "Carnival," Ye begins the third verse with a request for "a rocketship" from the Twitter-ruining Musk, followed seconds later by a Kelly-related ponderance of the urine variety. This quickly leads to Cosby and Diddy talk, like so:

Anybody pissed off, gotta make 'em drink the urine

Now I'm Ye Kelly, bitch, now I'm Bill Cosby, bitch

Now I'm Puff Daddy rich, that's Me Too-me rich

First she say she sucked my dick

Then she say she ain't sucked my dick

She gon' take it up the ass like a ventrioquist

Last February, Kelly was sentenced to 20 years after being convicted in Chicago on charges including producing child pornography and enticing a minor. In June of that year, nine more women came forward with a sexual assault lawsuit against Cosby. Ye has mentioned both disgraced stars in the past, perhaps most notably on the The Life of Pablo era track "Facts," which saw him rapping, "Do anybody feel bad for Bill Cosby?/Did he forget the names just like Steve Harvey?" Kelly, meanwhile, was featured on the Cruel Summer comp opener "To the World," released in 2012.

Diddy was accused of sexual assault last year in multiple lawsuits. The Bad Boy Records founder has denied the allegations against him, saying in a statement released in December, "Enough is enough." Prior to that, in October 2022, Ye offered up a "fuck you" in relation to Diddy during an appearance on Drink Champs. Around that same time, he also shared screenshot-captured texts with Diddy regarding criticism of his White Lives Matter design.

Deeper into Ye's "Carnival" verse, Swift and Mr. Christ are brought into the mix: