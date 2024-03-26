Diddy’s Lawyer Claims Homeland Security Used ‘Excessive Force’ Raiding Rapper's Homes in 'Unprecedented Ambush'

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal counsel claims that “military-level force” was used when Homeland Security raided his homes in Miami and Los Angeles on Monday.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” said Combs’ attorney, Aaron Dyer, in a statement shared with Complex. “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

The statement continued, “This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

This story is being updated