Music

Miguel Says His Family Is Being Targeted With Racism, Threats, Harassment, and Stalking

The 40-year-old says the harassment has included “abusive comments” about his child, plus “racist and anti-Asian attacks” aimed at his partner.

Miguel in a tan jacket stands on stage with a microphone, against a red background with smoke effects.
Image via Getty/Astrida Valigorsky

Miguel is speaking out about the “racism, harassment, stalking, invasions of privacy, and false allegations” his family has been subjected to over the past year.

In an extended statement shared to Instagram on Friday (August. 28), the Caos artist, whose partner is film director and former Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang, noted “there is a difference between public commentary and abuse.” Elaborating further, he detailed the harassment his loved ones have faced, including “racist and anti-Asian attacks” directed at his partner, plus “abusive comments” about his child.

“People can have opinions about me, about the music, about the work,” Miguel said. “I accept the realities that come with doing anything in public. But racism, threats, harassment, stalking, invasions of privacy, and targeting of children are abuse. Not opinion. It doesn’t become acceptable because someone dresses it up as criticism, fandom, speculation, or ‘concern.’”

While the 40-year-old Grammy winner didn’t go into additional detail about the harassment, he did offer a warning for those engaging in such behavior, notably suggesting potential legal action.

“Where legal and ethical lines have been crossed, action has been and will continue to be taken,” he said, adding that he and his family “deeply appreciate” those who have offered them “kindness, dignity, and respect” as of late.

Read Miguel’s statement in full below.

In September, Miguel will co-headline the CTRL + ALT + DELETE festival in Long Beach alongside Big Sean. Gym Class Heroes, The Cool Kids, Dom Kennedy, and more are also on the lineup.

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