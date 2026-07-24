Latest Stories
YesJulz Recreates LeBron James' Iconic Pool Meme
The Miami-based influencer is also smiling through it at all, as seen in a new photo shared online.
YesJulz Says She Used AI to Discover Someone Close to Her Was Stealing Her Money
YesJulz says she made the discovery when she uploaded her bank statements to Claude.
YesJulz Seems to Call Out Seattle Seahawks Player for Sliding Into Her DMs While Married
"It's time people adopted some morals."
Daniel Caesar on How YesJulz Controversy 'Forever Changed' Trajectory of His Life
The singer has looked back on what he learned from the 2019 controversy.
YesJulz Recounts Tale of Being Abandoned in Poland, Fans Think Kanye West Was Responsible
The media personality said she was "kicked off" an unnamed celebrity's plane for making a statement they disagreed with.
YesJulz Shares Clip of Ye Admitting Stranger Into Rehab Facility
The group listened to XXXTentacion as Ye arranged the man's rehab care.
YesJulz Says Kanye Used a Brain Scan Machine on Her to 'Assess the Team's Brain,' Shares Pic
YesJulz previously worked for Ye's Yeezy imprint until she was fired last year for supposedly violating her NDA.
Yesjulz Says Watching ‘Love Island’ Changed Her ‘Perspective on Dating'
The latest season of 'Love Island' has taken over the internet.
DJ Akademiks Goes on Misogynistic Rant After Yesjulz Says He 'Sucks' at His Job
Akademiks claimed Kendrick Lamar was responsible for creative directing Playboi Carti’s ‘Music’ and said he never heard of F1LTHY.
Yesjulz and Kenea Danair Address Viral ‘Culture Vulture’ Fight on ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’
In the new Netflix series 'W.A.G.s to Riches,' Julz gets into a heated confrontation with real estate agent Kenea Danair after her controversial past is brought up.
YesJulz Calls LeBron James Affair Rumors 'Baseless'
The social media influencer and media entrepreneur says she'll "always celebrate" James' wins.
YesJulz Explains Why Ye and Adin Ross Livestream Never Happened
The popular talent manager claimed Ross couldn't fulfill the terms of the potential deal.
YesJulz Plans Countersuit Against Ye, Says She Tried to Contact Him to Prevent It
Ye and his team fired Julz earlier this month over violations of a non-disclosure agreement.
YesJulz Prays for Kanye's 'Success and Protection' Amid Legal Threats 'Regardless of the Outcome'
"I have compassion and grace for Ye as I know first hand how the people around him move & I feel its only a matter of time before the truth is revealed," she added.
YesJulz Refutes 'False Narrative' About Work With Ye, Calls Out 'Leeches' Justin LaBoy and Milo Yiannopoulos
Across more than 50 Snapchat updates, YesJulz gave the public an inside look at her time with Ye's team, including alleged text messages.
Ye Responds to YesJulz’s 'Sue Me' Dare, Alleges NDA Violations Are Worth $8 Million
As a possible nod to the still-in-progress situation, YesJulz later shared a link to Ye's 'Donda' track "Jail."
YesJulz Responds After Being Fired by Kanye: 'F*ck an NDA. Sue Me' (UPDATE)
The social media personality called Milo Yiannopoulos, the alt-right figure and Yeezy chief of staff, "Milo Pedofilist" while airing out her side of the story.
Kanye Fires YesJulz Amid 'Vultures' Rollout, Says 'Activity on Her Page and With Our Fans' Was 'Unauthorized'
"We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the role out of Vultures," read Ye's message, which has since been deleted.