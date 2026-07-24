Yesjulz

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Latest Stories

YesJulz with dark hair wearing a large green leather jacket stands in front of a dark background.
Pop Culture

YesJulz Recreates LeBron James' Iconic Pool Meme

The Miami-based influencer is also smiling through it at all, as seen in a new photo shared online.

Alex Ocho17 days ago
YesJulz
Pop Culture

YesJulz Says She Used AI to Discover Someone Close to Her Was Stealing Her Money

YesJulz says she made the discovery when she uploaded her bank statements to Claude.

Trey Alston104 days ago
(L-R) Daniel Caesar and YesJulz.
Music

Daniel Caesar on How YesJulz Controversy 'Forever Changed' Trajectory of His Life

The singer has looked back on what he learned from the 2019 controversy.

Trace William Cowen191 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: YesJulz attends the Sergio Hudson Fall/Winter 2025 Fashion Show at NeueHouse Madison Square on February 07, 2025 in New York City. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains nudity.) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

YesJulz Recounts Tale of Being Abandoned in Poland, Fans Think Kanye West Was Responsible

The media personality said she was "kicked off" an unnamed celebrity's plane for making a statement they disagreed with.

Jaelani Turner-Williams274 days ago
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Music

YesJulz Shares Clip of Ye Admitting Stranger Into Rehab Facility

The group listened to XXXTentacion as Ye arranged the man's rehab care.

Jaelani Turner-Williams307 days ago
YesJulz in an alleged "brain scan machine," as seen
Pop Culture

YesJulz Says Kanye Used a Brain Scan Machine on Her to 'Assess the Team's Brain,' Shares Pic

YesJulz previously worked for Ye's Yeezy imprint until she was fired last year for supposedly violating her NDA.

Joe Price310 days ago
YesJulz
Pop Culture

Yesjulz Says Watching ‘Love Island’ Changed Her ‘Perspective on Dating'

The latest season of 'Love Island' has taken over the internet.

tara mahadevan384 days ago
DJ Akademiks and Yesjulz
Music

DJ Akademiks Goes on Misogynistic Rant After Yesjulz Says He 'Sucks' at His Job

Akademiks claimed Kendrick Lamar was responsible for creative directing Playboi Carti’s ‘Music’ and said he never heard of F1LTHY.

tara mahadevan498 days ago
Two women are pictured. YesJulz on the left has dark hair in an updo and wears a floral dress. Kenea Danair, on the right, has long, dark hair and wears a necklace.
Pop Culture

Yesjulz and Kenea Danair Address Viral ‘Culture Vulture’ Fight on ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’

In the new Netflix series 'W.A.G.s to Riches,' Julz gets into a heated confrontation with real estate agent Kenea Danair after her controversial past is brought up.

Alex Ocho543 days ago
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(L) YesJulz attends the "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" Miami Screening on June 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (R) LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 07, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.
Sports

YesJulz Calls LeBron James Affair Rumors 'Baseless'

The social media influencer and media entrepreneur says she'll "always celebrate" James' wins.

Jaelani Turner-Williams564 days ago
Music

YesJulz Explains Why Ye and Adin Ross Livestream Never Happened

The popular talent manager claimed Ross couldn't fulfill the terms of the potential deal.

Mark Elibert822 days ago
Split image with Alyssa Milano in green dress and Kanye West in black hoodie
Music

YesJulz Plans Countersuit Against Ye, Says She Tried to Contact Him to Prevent It

Ye and his team fired Julz earlier this month over violations of a non-disclosure agreement.

Mark Elibert848 days ago
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Music

YesJulz Prays for Kanye's 'Success and Protection' Amid Legal Threats 'Regardless of the Outcome'

"I have compassion and grace for Ye as I know first hand how the people around him move &amp; I feel its only a matter of time before the truth is revealed," she added.

Joshua Espinoza856 days ago
Julz in a denim jacket and jeans, and Ye on stage with one arm raised
Music

YesJulz Refutes 'False Narrative' About Work With Ye, Calls Out 'Leeches' Justin LaBoy and Milo Yiannopoulos

Across more than 50 Snapchat updates, YesJulz gave the public an inside look at her time with Ye's team, including alleged text messages.

Trace William Cowen859 days ago
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Split image: Left - Person with a black, zippered outfit taking a selfie. Right - Person in shadow with intense expression
Music

Ye Responds to YesJulz’s 'Sue Me' Dare, Alleges NDA Violations Are Worth $8 Million

As a possible nod to the still-in-progress situation, YesJulz later shared a link to Ye's 'Donda' track "Jail."

Trace William Cowen860 days ago
YesJulz and Kanye
Music

YesJulz Responds After Being Fired by Kanye: 'F*ck an NDA. Sue Me' (UPDATE)

The social media personality called Milo Yiannopoulos, the alt-right figure and Yeezy chief of staff, "Milo Pedofilist" while airing out her side of the story.

Zach Dionne864 days ago
Woman in elegant attire at an event next to a smiling man in casual wear
Music

Kanye Fires YesJulz Amid 'Vultures' Rollout, Says 'Activity on Her Page and With Our Fans' Was 'Unauthorized'

"We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the role out of Vultures," read Ye's message, which has since been deleted.

Abel Shifferaw865 days ago

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