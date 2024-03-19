YesJulz Refutes 'False Narrative' About Work With Ye, Calls Out 'Leeches' Justin LaBoy and Milo Yiannopoulos

Taking things to Snapchat, Julz walked those new to her work through several highlights of her career thus far, all leading up to several projects with Ye. In 2022, for example, her marketing agency 1AM Creative was enlisted for the YZY SHDZ rollout. From there, Julz shared dozens of posts documenting the early days of the Vultures 1 era, starting with an event in the Miami era.

“As you can see, I had big plans with an amazing venue [and] million dollar production set up for this event — which I NEVER would have done at a flea market in Wynwood!” Julz said, adding that her plans, “like with most of my efforts at YZY,” were “blocked by others on the team.”

The Florida listening event, according to Julz, ultimately saw those in charge forgetting an aux cord and failing to secure a DJ.

"I was security, bottle service, artist liaison, venue operations and more that night,” Julz said.

Subsequent alleged text screenshots show Ye asking Julz if Playboi Carti has shown up for a subsequent event yet, with the latter pointing out that Carti’s team was “unaware” the event in question was moving forward.

Later, Julz says she was asked to help with a Las Vegas event, only to be left off the jet. Still, she alleges she made the trip, all while reaching out to featured artists who had still not been invited to the event. However, the biggest wrinkle was that there were allegedly "no permits" for the event, ultimately resulting in police showing up and the listening party ending prematurely.

According to Julz, this is when Ye made the call to livestream studio work to fans, with Julz herself holding the phone for the impromptu sessions in question.

“Then someone who was not invited came, brought negative energy into the room [and] as we know, energy is contagious,” Julz added of the evening, which previously made headlines in connection with its own abrupt ending, not to mention Ye’s comments at the time. “This is what sent things left. This girl kept interrupting Ye while he was talking.”

As Julz explained, she’s been sitting on footage that would prove “it was never me who got ‘exiled’” but was instead the aforementioned interruptor.

“But I chose to let people run with the narrative as I preferred to protect Ye and not resurface everything,” she added.

YesJulz went on to describe those presently in Ye’s circle as “blood-sucking ‘consultants’ and friends.” Specifically, she made a point to mention both Justin LaBoy and Milo Yiannopoulos, calling them both “leeches.” This isn't the first time Milo's name has come up in connection with Ye, with Julz previously describing the far-right figure as Ye's "Chief of Staff."

Amid Monday's extensive Snapchatting, Julz also pointed to a message from an alleged group text conversation as the reason she believes Yiannopoulos “has access to [and] has been posting from Ye’s IG.”

See more below.