New HBO 'Lanterns' Trailer Reveals Sinestro, Manhunters, and Nathan Fillion

Key Takeaways
- HBO’s new full trailer for DC’s Lanterns blows the story wide open, shifting from a grounded Nebraska murder mystery to a full-on cosmic saga featuring the Manhunters and an imprisoned Sinestro.
- The preview finally leans into Green Lantern lore with the complete Green Lantern Oath, more of Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan, and a surprise return from Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner.
- With a stacked cast including Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and more, the series is positioned as a major DC swing when it premieres August 16 on HBO and Max.
A new HBO trailer for Lanterns has expanded the scope of the show considerably, turning it from what initially looked like a small-town story into a massive, space-scapade.
Unveiled on Friday (July 24) at San Diego Comic-Con, the full trailer for the DC series shocked attendees — and the rest of the world watching online.
Moving away from just its Nebraska small-town setting, the trailer gave mention to the Manhunters, classic Green Lantern villain Sinestro and how he's imprisoned in space, and Nathan Fillion reprising his role as fellow Green Lantern Guy Gardner.
In probably the biggest moment from the preview, the full Green Lantern Oath is played, letting everyone know that villains should "beware my power, Green Lantern's light."
The original Lanterns trailer that dropped earlier this year, featuring Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler and Hal Jordan, was practically devoid of the Green Lantern presence and appeared to feel more like a western than a superhero show.
With the full scope of the series now out there thanks to the latest trailer, the overwhelming sentiment online is that Green Lantern fans are now extremely excited.
Lanterns' full cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Sherman Augustus, and J. Alphonse Nicholson. The show premieres August 16 on HBO and Max.