New HBO 'Lanterns' Trailer Reveals Sinestro, Manhunters, and Nathan Fillion

A new HBO trailer for Lanterns has expanded the scope of the show considerably, turning it from what initially looked like a small-town story into a massive, space-scapade.

Unveiled on Friday (July 24) at San Diego Comic-Con, the full trailer for the DC series shocked attendees — and the rest of the world watching online.

Moving away from just its Nebraska small-town setting, the trailer gave mention to the Manhunters, classic Green Lantern villain Sinestro and how he's imprisoned in space, and Nathan Fillion reprising his role as fellow Green Lantern Guy Gardner.