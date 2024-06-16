Henry Cavill Once Again Confirms He and Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Are Expecting First Child in Father's Day Tribute

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting.

On Father's Day, the Man of Steel actor hopped on Instagram to share the news while paying tribute to all fathers on their special day. Cavill shared a photo of a nursery featuring a baby's crib.

"Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there," Cavill wrote. "Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures."