Halle Bailey and DDG Announce Birth of Son, Halo

In a photo posted to Bailey’s account on January 6, 2024, the new mother shared a heartwarming photo of her and DDG holding their newborn’s hand adorned with a “Halo” nameplate bracelet.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

DDG also posted an announcement of his own, writing, "my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo."

Bailey saying "the world is desperate to know you" with a wink emoji is possibly a reference to the months of pregnancy speculation Bailey warded off. Fans have paid close attention to Bailey’s outfits for signs of a baby bump, even going so far as to say she had a “pregnancy nose.”