Halle Bailey and DDG Announce Birth of Son, Halo

After months of speculation, Bailey revealed she gave birth to her first child right before the New Year.

Jan 07, 2024
Halle Bailey and longtime boyfriend DDG announced the birth of their first child, Halo, via Instagram. 

In a photo posted to Bailey’s account on January 6, 2024, the new mother shared a heartwarming photo of her and DDG holding their newborn’s hand adorned with a “Halo” nameplate bracelet.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

DDG also posted an announcement of his own, writing, "my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo."

Bailey saying "the world is desperate to know you" with a wink emoji is possibly a reference to the months of pregnancy speculation Bailey warded off. Fans have paid close attention to Bailey’s outfits for signs of a baby bump, even going so far as to say she had a “pregnancy nose.

