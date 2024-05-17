Ashanti Shows Off Baby Bump in Mother's Day Photos With Nelly and Family

It is an exciting time for Ashanti and Nelly.

The couple will soon welcome their first child together, and the anticipation only continued to build on Sunday when the two celebrated Mother's Day with their families.

Ashanti shared a series of photos on Instagram Thursday commemorating Mother's Day and Pre-Mother's Day for the soon-to-be moms like herself. "This Mother's Day was so special," the 43-year-old singer wrote in the caption. "Having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing."

Ashanti concluded the post by acknowledging her Mother's Day post was a few days late. "It was so much food I got distracted," she joked. "Ps...I only had 1 plate tho 🤣🤣👀."