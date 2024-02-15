Usher’s 30-Year Catalog of Hits Inspires New Drama Series Now in Development

Usher is bringing his decades-strong catalog of hits to TV with a new drama series now in development with Universal Content Productions (UCP).

In a statement shared with Variety, which first reported the news, the recent Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner pointed to the continued resonance of his music as key to the project.

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher said on Wednesday. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

The untitled drama series, per reports, will center on “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home.” Not out of the question, at least according to Variety, is an appearance among the cast by Usher himself, whose thespian credits are plentiful and date back to Moesha and The Faculty in the late ‘90s.

Last year, Usher appeared in the Dave Season 3 episode “Hearsay,” which saw Dave Burd’s Lil Dicky character getting an invite to the Black Brilliance Brunch in Atlanta.