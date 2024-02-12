Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Get Marriage License in Nevada Amid Super Bowl Festivities

As TMZ points out, the county license is good for a year, meaning Usher and Goicoechea have plenty of time to take the proverbial plunge. While the couple had been photographed together years prior, Usher and Goicoechea, who currently serves as SVP of A&R at Epic Records, were first made the subject of speculation of the romance variety in 2019.

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, Sovereign Bo Raymond. Their second child, Sire Castrello Raymond, was born the following year.

During a conversation with Angie Martinez in 2022, Usher reflected on what he sees as the keys to building and maintaining a successful relationship. Paramount to ensuring longevity, the Coming Home artist attested, is for both partners to put in the work when it comes to fully expressing themselves.

"It’s hard for a guy to be vulnerable and really tell you the shit that he’s going through," Usher said, adding that many men have "a hill to climb" when it comes to fully opening up.

In the same interview, Usher pointed to the current "peace" in his life and his relationship as integral to his current happiness.

That happiness was more than apparent in Usher's performance Sunday night, which saw him wearing custom Off-White and Dolce & Gabbana pieces while touching on beloved moments from across his 30-year career.

