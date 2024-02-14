Usher Shares Pictures From Las Vegas Drive-Thru Wedding

Usher did more than headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance during his big weekend in Las Vegas.

Tied to Valentine's Day, on Feb. 14, the 8-time Grammy-winner shared a photoset of his drive-thru wedding with his now-wife, Epic Records senior vice president, Jennifer Goicoechea.

The couple's children, Sovereign Bo, 3, and Sire Castrello, 2, along with Usher's sons with ex-wife Tameka Foster Raymond, Usher "Cinco" Raymond V, 16 and Naviyd Ely, 15, matched with Goicoechea in all-white attire, while Usher opted for an unconventional black-and-white tux and floor-length fur coat with "Rated U" printed on the back. On Goicoechea's veil was the message "Mrs. Raymond," and their Feb. 11, 2024 wedding date.