Music

Tay Keith Cause of Death: Medical Examiner Points to Ketamine, Kratom Compound

The producer, 29, was found dead in his apartment in Nashville in June.

Tay Keith smiling, wearing a black hoodie and cap, with a chain necklace, in front of a black and white patterned background.
Image via Getty/DAVID SWANSON / AFP

Tay Keith, the celebrated producer behind hits from Drake and Sexyy Red, among others, is said to have had ketamine and mitragynine in his system at the time of his death.

As first reported by TMZ on Thursday (Sept. 17), Keith, who was just 29 years old when he died in the Nashville area in June of this year, had both substances in his system. For those unfamiliar, mitragynine is a main component of kratom, which is the subject of bans in multiple states despite being legal federally.

Thursday’s report, citing a regional medical examiner, says Keith’s death was due to the “toxic effects” of these substances. The same report, again citing the medical examiner, further states that nicotine and alcohol were detected, adding that Keith, born BryTavious Lakeith Chambers, also had mild coronary artery disease.

Complex has reached out to local officials for comment. This story may be updated.

In a public statement released on June 18, the day Keith was found dead in his apartment during a welfare check, reps for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said “no foul play” was suspected. At the time, police noted that the death was “unclassified,” pending autopsy results.

“BryTavious was a vionsary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force whose work helped define the sound of a generation,” the Grammy-nominated producer’s family later said in their own statement. “From Memphis to the global stage, he shaped countless hit records and left a lasting mark on music and culture.”

Keith’s legacy, it should be said, is undeniable. From BlocBoy JB’s Drake collab “Look Alive,” to his star-making turn on Travis Scott and Drizzy’s “Sicko Mode,” his signature touches as a producer were always immediately apparent. All told, he had 11 top 10 hits and four chart-toppers on the Hot 100 to his name.

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(L-R) Sexyy Red and Tay Keith.
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