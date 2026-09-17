Tay Keith Cause of Death: Medical Examiner Points to Ketamine, Kratom Compound

Tay Keith, the celebrated producer behind hits from Drake and Sexyy Red, among others, is said to have had ketamine and mitragynine in his system at the time of his death.

As first reported by TMZ on Thursday (Sept. 17), Keith, who was just 29 years old when he died in the Nashville area in June of this year, had both substances in his system. For those unfamiliar, mitragynine is a main component of kratom, which is the subject of bans in multiple states despite being legal federally.

Thursday’s report, citing a regional medical examiner, says Keith’s death was due to the “toxic effects” of these substances. The same report, again citing the medical examiner, further states that nicotine and alcohol were detected, adding that Keith, born BryTavious Lakeith Chambers, also had mild coronary artery disease.

Complex has reached out to local officials for comment. This story may be updated.

In a public statement released on June 18, the day Keith was found dead in his apartment during a welfare check, reps for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said “no foul play” was suspected. At the time, police noted that the death was “unclassified,” pending autopsy results.