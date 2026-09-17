Kaia Gerber Turns Heads at SPECS Launch With Proenza Schouler's Tiger-Print Tube Top

Kaia Gerber stepped out to Snap Inc.'s SPECS Launch Keynote this week looking like she was fresh off a New York Fashion Week runway.

On Wednesday (September 16), the model wore an enchanting set at the Beverly Hills event, with an all-black low-waisted slip skirt, trimmed at the sides to expose an ivory foundation.

The highlight of the look was a square-neck tube top carrying a shimmering tiger-print motif knit, according to W Magazine, while Gerber rounded out the fashion statement with open-toed mules.