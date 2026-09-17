Kaia Gerber Turns Heads at SPECS Launch With Proenza Schouler's Tiger-Print Tube Top

Key Takeaways
- Kaia Gerber wore a Proenza Schouler look to Snap Inc.'s Specs Launch Keynote on Wednesday night (September 17) in Beverly Hills.
- The look debuted less than a week earlier as part of Rachel Scott's second collection for Proenza Schouler.
Kaia Gerber stepped out to Snap Inc.'s SPECS Launch Keynote this week looking like she was fresh off a New York Fashion Week runway.
On Wednesday (September 16), the model wore an enchanting set at the Beverly Hills event, with an all-black low-waisted slip skirt, trimmed at the sides to expose an ivory foundation.
The highlight of the look was a square-neck tube top carrying a shimmering tiger-print motif knit, according to W Magazine, while Gerber rounded out the fashion statement with open-toed mules.
The Proenza Schouler look had debuted a week earlier as part of Rachel Scott's second collection for the house.