Style

Kaia Gerber Turns Heads at SPECS Launch With Proenza Schouler's Tiger-Print Tube Top

The model wore a hand-knit tube top and slip skirt from Rachel Scott's second collection for the house at Snap Inc.'s keynote.

Kaia Gerber.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for SPECS

Key Takeaways

  • Kaia Gerber wore a Proenza Schouler look to Snap Inc.'s Specs Launch Keynote on Wednesday night (September 17) in Beverly Hills.
  • The look debuted less than a week earlier as part of Rachel Scott's second collection for Proenza Schouler.

Kaia Gerber stepped out to Snap Inc.'s SPECS Launch Keynote this week looking like she was fresh off a New York Fashion Week runway.

On Wednesday (September 16), the model wore an enchanting set at the Beverly Hills event, with an all-black low-waisted slip skirt, trimmed at the sides to expose an ivory foundation.

The highlight of the look was a square-neck tube top carrying a shimmering tiger-print motif knit, according to W Magazine, while Gerber rounded out the fashion statement with open-toed mules.

The Proenza Schouler look had debuted a week earlier as part of Rachel Scott's second collection for the house.

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