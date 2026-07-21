Shakira Surprises Fans by Bringing Out Tyla for "Hips Don't Lie" Performance at Brooklyn Show

Shakira’s Hot 100 No. 1 hit about the inability of one’s hips to put forth a fabrication was given a Tyla-featuring revival in Brooklyn this week. As seen in fan-shared footage from the recent World Cup performer’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour stop at Barclays Center, Tyla was indeed brought out as a surprise guest during a performance of the global smash “Hips Don’t Lie,” originally released in 2006.

Fans were fully onboard for the pairing, cheering the duo on as they both traded vocals on the Oral Fixation, Vol. 2 track while dancing in sync.

Tyla wasn’t the only surprise Barclays visitors were gifted with on Monday (July 20). Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran also took the stage to perform “Dai Dai” and “Underneath Your Clothes,” respectively.

Shakira brings the show back to Barclays on Tuesday (July 21), presumably with even more special guests, before moving on to Elmont’s UBS Arena and Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall. In September, she kicks off a 12-night run in Madrid. For her performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, the four-time Grammy winner was joined on the lineup for the Chris Martin-curated halftime show by Justin Bieber, BTS, Coldplay, and more.

Meanwhile, Tyla, a Grammy winner in her own right, is set to roll out her sophomore album, A*Pop, this Friday (July 24). Thus far, the project has been supported by three singles, including the Zara Larsson collab “She Did It Again,” the music video for which was directed by Aerin Moreno.