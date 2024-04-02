PartyNextDoor Is Turning Heads With NSFW Album Cover for 'PND 4'

Thanks to PartyNextDoor, we have a new entry in the long and glorious canon of decidedly NSFW album covers.
This week, PND rolled out the cover for his upcoming album, which is set to arrive just over four years after the Drake and Rihanna-featuring Partymobile. Face down and nude on the cover is @maaminextdoor, complete with a lower back tattoo of a "4" (as in PND 4) that serves as the only text on the image aside from a well-placed Parental Advisory label.
In an IG Stories update, the model at the center of the kickoff to PND's new era shouted out @beetchabraids for their assistance in bringing this look to life. She soundtracked the post with PND's "Real Woman," a recently released single from the album.
"[M]y body TEAAAA," she wrote.
Naturally, PND fans had a great deal to say about the on-brand, sexually charged cover art. Notably, the art for PND 4 marks the first time PND himself hasn't been featured on the cover of one of his studio albums.
Meanwhile, some have speculated that the final cover for the album could change prior to its streaming rollout, while a few have further speculated that the April 1 reveal of the swiftly-shared-everywhere image may be worth noting. However, the album's official pre-save page does indeed feature this as the cover.
Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's New Music Daily in March, PND explained the reasoning behind the return to his sequential series of projects (PND 3 arrived back in 2016) after taking a pause with the aforementioned Partymobile.
"Just where I was in my personal life, how motivated I was, it just reminded me of where I was during that sequence," PND told Zane at the time. "So it naturally had to be PND 4. It had to be. I'm so excited for this album."
Below, see the Edgar Daniel-directed video for "Real Woman."
PND 4 is out April 26.