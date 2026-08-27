Trap Lore Ross Mulls Social Media Break Due to Repeated Interference at Lil Durk Trial

YouTuber Trap Lore Ross is contemplating whether to take a step back from social media following a series of confrontations outside the Los Angeles courtroom where Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial is being held. In a post shared on X Wednesday (Aug. 26), Ross, who has been providing real-time updates on the trial during breaks in the action, said he “might take a break from tweeting” before accusing Durk’s team of “acting very unprofessional.” “Very disappointing and intimidating conduct towards the press in this case,” he wrote, citing an alleged incident in which someone presumably associated with Durk screamed, “Delete the tweet,” in his face.

The post came less than two hours after Ross claimed he was “getting bullied into deleting posts now.”

While addressing a viral video where someone seemingly tried to intimidate him outside the courtroom, Ross brought up two separate instances that recently occurred. Ross recalled confronting “a very weird guy” who kept appearing in the background of a video he was recording, while acting oblivious to what he was doing. “Unfortunately, the following day, that guy approached me, and I didn’t really take it to heart, I laughed it off at the time,” he said. “But, at the end of the day, he was trying to intimidate me, he was kinda making threats to my security, and my friends that I’ve made at the courthouse, acting like he was gonna do something to them, which I don’t really respect.” Ross mentioned another person who wore a mask and used a speaker to “try and ruin” his videos. “It’s really unfortunate because all of these people that are trying to meddle in what I’m doing, you’re making things worse for Lil Durk,” Ross said.

Ross has continued posting updates to social media since that contemplative message, with bodyguards by his side. That last part was noticed by other security-less reporters, including independent journalist Michael Blackshire.