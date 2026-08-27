Jimmy Butler Living With Ex Amid Child Custody and Support Battle

Jimmy Butler and his ex Kaitlin Nowak are living together as they work towards finalizing a lengthy legal battle over custody and support for their three children.

The revelation appeared in court documents filed by Nowak on Wednesday (August 26) and reviewed by Complex.

Nowak said she and Butler recently worked out a “comprehensive” agreement on a parenting plan, adding that “there are other circumstances which can be presented to the court,” but did not delve into specifics. She also said that she and Butler “are living with one another.”

Nowak is asking the court to keep their case on the docket under the belief that a resolution will be reached within the next 45 to 60 days. The case had been dismissed earlier this month.

The legal battle started in October, 2023 when Nowak filed a paternity and child support lawsuit. Months later, the two reached an agreement on $55,000 per month in child support after a judgment declared Butler was the father of their three children.