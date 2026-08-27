Sports

Jimmy Butler Living With Ex Amid Child Custody and Support Battle

Kaitlin Nowak told the court that she and Butler are living together as they work towards resolving their lengthy child custody and support dispute.

Jimmy Butler attends the 2026 Met Gala.
Taylor Hill/Getty

Jimmy Butler and his ex Kaitlin Nowak are living together as they work towards finalizing a lengthy legal battle over custody and support for their three children.

The revelation appeared in court documents filed by Nowak on Wednesday (August 26) and reviewed by Complex.

Nowak said she and Butler recently worked out a “comprehensive” agreement on a parenting plan, adding that “there are other circumstances which can be presented to the court,” but did not delve into specifics. She also said that she and Butler “are living with one another.”

Nowak is asking the court to keep their case on the docket under the belief that a resolution will be reached within the next 45 to 60 days. The case had been dismissed earlier this month.

The legal battle started in October, 2023 when Nowak filed a paternity and child support lawsuit. Months later, the two reached an agreement on $55,000 per month in child support after a judgment declared Butler was the father of their three children.

The two appeared to hit a bit of rough patch in late 2024 when Butler requested relief from the court regarding the $10,000 per month that Nowak was receiving for a nanny on a “temporary basis,” on top of the $55,000 per month he was then paying in child support. The Golden State Warriors star argued that a nanny was unnecessary since two of their children were enrolled in school.

In his filing, Butler claimed Nowak was “unemployed and refuses to seek employment.”

The two have seemingly come a long way since then.

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