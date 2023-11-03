Watch the Music Video for Nav's New Single, "Baller"

Nav lives it up in the music video for his latest single "Baller."
In celebration of his 33rd birthday, on Friday, Nov. 3, the Canadian rapper and singer dropped his new track, the music video having cameos from Meek Mill and Jim Jones. Filmed in New York City, the video follows Nav as he drops by the boroughs, luxury clothing stores and nightlife spots, while also showing off his collection of Rolls-Royces and Maybachs.
"Really the way I be ballin', I should be sponsored by Spaldin' / I just be coaching my team like I'm really runnin' the offense," he boasts on the track, produced by Synthetic Bass, Perdu, and Kaai.
"Baller" follows Nav's previous single "Lately," which was released in February. In March, he wrapped the Never Sleep Tour, which had support from RealestK and SoFaygo.
Nav also contributed to the jam-packed Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack in June on "Calling" with Swae Lee and A Boogie with da Hoodie.
As for Nav's fifth studio album Nav 2, the LP will be entirely self-produced.
“I’m glad I’m known for being an artist first, because I think if I was known for my beats first, or something else, it would be a little bit more difficult to transition into an artist,” Nav told Complex about his production work last July. “So it’s cool, but I always have to remind people, like, ‘Yo, I really do this shit.’ Like, I can really play some piano and make a beat right now, and mix it and fucking record myself. That’s how I started. So it’s good to remind people when they forget.”