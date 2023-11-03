Watch the Music Video for Nav's New Single, "Baller"

Nav lives it up in the music video for his latest single "Baller."

In celebration of his 33rd birthday, on Friday, Nov. 3, the Canadian rapper and singer dropped his new track, the music video having cameos from Meek Mill and Jim Jones. Filmed in New York City, the video follows Nav as he drops by the boroughs, luxury clothing stores and nightlife spots, while also showing off his collection of Rolls-Royces and Maybachs.

"Really the way I be ballin', I should be sponsored by Spaldin' / I just be coaching my team like I'm really runnin' the offense," he boasts on the track, produced by Synthetic Bass, Perdu, and Kaai.