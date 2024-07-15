Mase Responds to J. Prince Calling Him and Cam’ron Out Over Shakur Stevenson: 'I Wanna Respect You But I Can’t'

"When you’re dealing with older people, they’re the last to know that things have changed," Mase said on a new episode of It Is What It Is with Cam and Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson on Monday. "We’re not your little n***as. The way you talk, I don’t get what you mean. ... All that big homie stuff, that’s for little n***as. Little n***as have big homies. We’re not little n***as so we don’t even respect big homies. I know Killa doesn’t. And for me, I never respected n***as in the streets. That’s why I always got the problems I got. People would tell me, 'Mase, chill.' No. Chill for what? Who is this n***a? That’s how I feel listening to this. I wanna respect you but I can’t."

Mase continued, pointing to Stevenson and Prince’s handling of this non-situation as an example of "where the game got messed up," like so: "Just 'cause this little ignorant n***a got a few dollars, he make all of you that’s supposed to be real run after his mission. This is a problem, J Prince, and I’mma tell you like this. If you’re 60 years old and you’re trying to be a street n***a, you failed."

Mase added that he and Ye were spending time together recently, with a J Prince FaceTime call having taken place during their meeting, making him further question Sunday's remarks. He also spoke about his issues with the "selectiveness" he says Prince has employed when calling people out in this fashion.

Cam, meanwhile, co-signed Mase’s statement with an enthusiastically delivered "That’s what I’m talking about" before eventually giving his own take. While Cam is "sick of" talking about Stevenson, arguing that this is the "most traction" the fighter has ever received at this level, he made a point to emphasize Mase’s point about age and respect when it comes to Prince, who's technically not quite 60 years old.

"You 60. What are you talking about?" Cam said. "I lost mad respect for you, because I used to have mad respect for you. … Why do you think that you can tell us what we can and cannot say?"

Per Cam, "this is not 1982."

Both Mase and Cam also pushed back against calling this a full-fledged "beef," though the former made it clear that their podcast will continue to offer honest assessments on various sports-related developments, regardless of who calls them out.

See more up top.