J. Prince

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Finesse2tymes wearing a patterned jacket and jewelry poses in front of a SiriusXM backdrop, smiling and showing off a grill.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Says 'Y'all Got Me Good' After Using ChatGPT to Break Down His 'One-Sided' Record Deal

"Can somebody please help buy me out this situation before I crash out?" the artist pleaded.

Trace William Cowen74 days ago
J. Prince attending an event. YSL Woody in court.
Music

J. Prince Calls YSL Woody ‘Fake’ for Comparing Young Thug to Him

The music executive also criticized the prosecution for asking the question to "destroy" another man.

Mark Elibert688 days ago
Mase speaks into a microphone and smiles, wearing a suit with a pocket square. On the right, J Prince holds up a book outdoors, wearing a dark robe
Music

Mase Responds to J. Prince Calling Him and Cam’ron Out Over Shakur Stevenson: 'I Wanna Respect You But I Can’t'

"If you’re 60 years old and you’re trying to be a street n***a, you failed," Mase said on 'It Is What It Is.'

Trace William Cowen732 days ago
Music

J. Prince Advises YoungBoy Never Broke Again Against Beefing With Drake: 'Take Him Off Your Enemy List'

"I must address the song where my name and Drake's name were mentioned," Prince said while sharing a pic of himself and Birdman with YoungBoy.

Zach Dionne1156 days ago
Split image of Wack 100 and J Prince
Music

Wack 100 Says J. Prince Is Clout Chasing After Posting Photo With Quality Control

Wack 100 has accused J. Prince of clout chasing after the music executive posted a photo of him with Quality Control co-founder and CEO Pierre “P” Thomas.

taramhdvn1177 days ago
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J Prince
Music

J. Prince Denies Rumors He Was Arrested for Threatening Offset

J. Prince has shut down rumors that he was arrested for threatening Offset. During a Clubhouse session, Wack 100 claimed the Rap A Lot founder was in custody.

Brad Callas1224 days ago
Wack 100 and J Prince in a splice image
Music

Wack 100 Accuses J. Prince of Lying About Cardi B Amid Offset Beef

Wack 100 has chimed in on J. Prince’s beef with Offset and Cardi B, and accused the Rap-A-Lot Records founder of lying in a series of posts.

Joe Price1254 days ago
J Prince and Offset are going back and forth
Music

J. Prince Slams Offset as ‘Snake’ After Rapper Took Issue With His Takeoff Comments

J. Prince accused Offset of spreading lies and hiding behind Takeoff's mother, saying, "You act like you're a part of a family that don't really f*ck with you."

Joshua Espinoza1254 days ago
Offset and J Prince are pictured in side by side pics
Music

Offset Addresses J. Prince’s Remarks About His Relationship With Takeoff

J. Prince recently mentioned both Quavo and Offset during an appearance on 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game.' Offset has now addressed these remarks.

Trace William Cowen1257 days ago
Kanye west responds to Drake 'her loss' album lyric
Music

Kanye West Addresses Drake’s “Circo Loco” Lyrics About ‘Linking With the Opps’

The song, taken from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' collab album, is also making headlines for an apparent reference to Megan Thee Stallion.

Trace William Cowen1351 days ago
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Takeoff of Migos onstage at A Conversation with Migos
Music

J. Prince Offers Condolences and Addresses Takeoff's Death: 'This Shouldn't Have Ever Happened in Our City'

Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince has offered condolences and addressed Takeoff’s death in a shooting that went down in Houston, Texas earlier this week.

Joe Price1351 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion performs during Lollapalooza Paris Festival at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Claim She’s Not From Houston, Carl Crawford and J Prince to Sit for Deposition

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford after he accused her of not actually being from Houston, Texas.

Joe Price1422 days ago
Rap a Lot Records CEO J Prince in an appearance on a VH1 red carpet
Music

J. Prince and Wack 100 Continue to Clash Following ‘Snitch’ Comments, Prince Calls Him ‘Clubhouse Gangbanger’

After trading shots earlier this month, J. Prince and Wack 100 have clashed again and this time it’s over the two accusing each other of being a “snitch.”

Joe Price1500 days ago
Larry Hoover Jr and J Prince are pictured in an interview setting
Music

Larry Hoover Jr. Says Ye and Drake Event Was Intended as ‘Blueprint’ to Inspire Other Artists to Set Aside Feuds

Larry Hoover Jr. and J. Prince sat down for an extended interview on 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' in which they discussed Hoover Sr., Wack 100, and more.

Trace William Cowen1501 days ago
Rap-a-Lot Records CEO J. Prince attends SXSW in 2016
Music

J. Prince Accuses Wack 100 of Working Against Him in Fight for Larry Hoover's Freedom: 'Lyin-Ass N***a'

Rap-a-Lot Records CEO J. Prince isn't shying away from expressing the issues he has with Wack 100, the longtime music manager for rappers like The Game.

Brad Callas1528 days ago
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Quavo at the 2022 NBA All Star Game
Music

Quavo Says Grammys No Longer Matter, Is Down to Perform at J. Prince’s Proposed Rival Show

Quavo has joined the growing list of artists and music impresarios, including Dame Dash and J. Prince to question the importance of the Grammys.

tara mahadevan1576 days ago
J. Prince attends VH1's Hip-Hop Honors in 2010
Music

J. Prince Calls Out Bounty Hunters for 'Ambushing' and Killing Walter Hutchins in Houston

Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince spoke out after four bounty hunters reportedly gunned down 31-year-old Walter Hutchins in Houston last week.

Brad Callas1599 days ago

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