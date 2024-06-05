Mase Says Caitlin Clark’s Treatment in WNBA by Peers 'Comes Across as Hating'

Fresh off her legendary collegiate career at Iowa, Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark's arrival in the WNBA has been highlighted by criticism regarding an ongoing issues with hard fouls she's been victim to.

On the latest episode of Mase and Cam'ron's It Is What It Is show, the former came to Clark's defense, saying the backlash she's face comes across as "hating."

“They are just playing down the significance of just female sports being portrayed the right way," Mase explained. “If you want branding dollars, then you have to be brand appropriate. I think that's something that people are learning, especially with this generation. You go further when your brand is clean enough to be marketed on different platforms."

Mase continued by defending Clark regarding recent criticism from former WNBA player Monica McNutt, who earlier this week said Caitlin is merely experiencing the "welcome to the league" hazing that all rookies face.