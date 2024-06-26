Mase Recalls When Big L Allegedly Set Him Up to Be Robbed

On the latest episode of his podcast with Cam'ron, Mase shared the story of when Big L allegedly tried to set him up to get robbed.

Around the 50-minute mark of the latest episode of It Is What It Is, seen above, Cam'ron recalled the day he went to meet with Mase and Big L but turned up late, only to be told by the former that the latter tried to get them robbed. "I gotta go back to the first time," Mase said, to which Cam replied with a laugh, "Hold on, he tried to get you robbed on numerous occasions?!"

"I mean, if you go online right now you'll see a story about Fat Joe talking about how me and L got into it, you know?" Mase continued. "I told L, 'I'll knock you out, n***a. You faking, n***a. You know I know you, n***a.' God Bless. He went and got Fat Joe on me, he went and got some Bronx n***as 'cause he couldn't find nobody."

He said he noticed a change in his relationship with Big L after finding success on his own and even had to call him out for using some of his lyrics. They had a falling out and then shortly after he found himself being confronted by Fat Joe over the issues with Big L.

"Next thing I know I'm in a tunnel and a n***a Fat Joe comes up to me," he said, referring to a New York City nightclub, not an actual tunnel. "Joe see me and Joe's like, 'I ain't doing nothing to that n***a,'" Mase said. "So then a couple months later, we get into it again about something and... I think it was over a chick or something."

The second incident went down during a day Mase was hanging out on the block he used to hang out at with his friends. The situation turned south shortly after he left the area. "A Spanish n***a just run out of nowhere like, 'Yo give it, give it up, n***a, I'mma kill both of y'all n***as,'" he recalled, clarifying that he was also with childhood friend God Shammgod at the time.

"So I'm looking at Shamm like, 'He don't have me right now,'" he recalled. "You know, we play basketball so we, pause, communicating with our eyes. Like, 'N***a, I'm about to run.' ... Shamm got the look like, 'Mase, stop playing.' I give him back the look and this is happening in like 30 seconds, fast communication. I'm looking at the n***a like, 'This my first [Rolex]. I can't just give it up like this.'"

Initially, he didn't think the situation was serious, but the tone changed pretty quickly so Mase decided it was best if he took his watch off and threw it. "I'm like, 'I can't let him shoot Shamm,'" he said. "So I take the watch off really slow... I'm taking it off like, 'Should I?' A n***a said, 'Yo it's taking too long,' he put the gun on Shamm so then I take the watch off." He threw the watch at the wheel of a stationary car nearby and ran off with Shamm, but as they were fleeing the police arrived and arrested the man who tried to rob them.