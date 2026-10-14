LISA Teases New 'Press Play' Single "Tarantino," Out Soon

LISA is going “Tarantino” on her next Press Play single.

Wednesday (Oct. 14), the two-time MTV Video Music Awards winner gave fans a proper tease of the track, which she previously hinted at during a Tonight Show interview back in September.

“This EP is about my journey from my roots to where I am right now today,” the Blackpink member told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “There’s a lot of Thai elements in the songs, as well, in the EP. Every single song, they have their own character [and] their own vibe. When we combine it together, it’s like a movie, so you just press play.”