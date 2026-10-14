Music

LISA Teases New 'Press Play' Single "Tarantino," Out Soon

The full EP is out later this month.

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LISA on stage wearing a fluffy, feathered outfit, singing into a microphone.
Image via Getty/Kevin Winter

LISA is going “Tarantino” on her next Press Play single.

Wednesday (Oct. 14), the two-time MTV Video Music Awards winner gave fans a proper tease of the track, which she previously hinted at during a Tonight Show interview back in September.

“This EP is about my journey from my roots to where I am right now today,” the Blackpink member told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “There’s a lot of Thai elements in the songs, as well, in the EP. Every single song, they have their own character [and] their own vibe. When we combine it together, it’s like a movie, so you just press play.”

“Tarantino,” and the rest of Press Play, including “SaWaDiKa,” is out Oct. 23.

This week, Complex came through with the exclusive announcement of a global collaboration between LISA and heytea inspired by her Thai roots. In case you missed the news, here’s everything you need to know.

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