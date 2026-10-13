Music

Exclusive: LISA and heytea Launch Global Collaboration and Drink Inspired by Her Thai Roots

The BLACKPINK star's first collaboration with heytea arrives starting October 15 with a drink inspired by mango sticky rice and limited-edition pins, keychains and stickers, available at 48 heytea locations in the U.S.

Lisa from BLACKPINK holding a bubble tea drink in a promotional image with Heytea branding and illustrations.
heytea

LISA and heytea are turning a viral moment into an official collaboration. The BLACKPINK member and the global tea brand will launch their first collaboration on October 15, featuring a limited-edition drink called Mango Coconut Sticky Rice and a run of LISA merchandise.

LISA x heytea Release Date and Where to Buy

The LISA x heytea Mango Coconut Sticky Rice drink is available starting October 15 at 48 heytea locations across the U.S., excluding the New York teabar, for a three-month run. LISA x heytea merchandise is available on October 16.

Behind the LISA x heytea Collab

In July 2025, LISA posted a casual photo in Beverly Hills with a heytea matcha drink inside a Ferrari. Fans quickly identified the drink, and within days heytea launched a global buy-one-get-one-free promotion on its matcha series. Some locations sold out within hours as fans lined up for what became known as the "Lisa drink."

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Nearly 15 months later, that unplanned crossover has come full circle.

"What's special about this collaboration is that it didn't start in a meeting room; it started with an organic moment," said Lu Liu, heytea's VP of Hong Kong, Macao and Overseas Brand. "Building on that mutual fondness, it felt natural to turn the moment into something personal to Lisa and unmistakably heytea."

The collaboration carries a distinctly Thai point of view. It follows the September 25 opening of heytea's first Thailand location in Bangkok and draws on LISA's Thai roots and mango sticky rice, one of the country's most recognizable desserts. Mango Coconut Sticky Rice reworks the dessert as a made-to-order drink, pairing freshly cooked Thai sticky rice with fresh-cut mango and a coconut milk-based slush layer.

LISA x heytea Merch: Pins, Keychains and Stickers

In the U.S., the collaboration includes limited-edition LISA x heytea stickers, collectible pins and keychains. Customers who buy the Mango Coconut Sticky Rice drink can add a sticker plus their choice of a pin or keychain for $3.99, while supplies last. A separate set of limited-edition collectibles will be available only at the Bangkok store.

What Is heytea?

Founded in 2012 in Jiangmen, Guangdong, China, heytea is the originator of new-style tea and the creator of the first cup of cheese tea. It now operates more than 3,500 stores in over 330 cities, including Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York, London, Toronto, Sydney and Seoul, with 150 million registered members globally. In the U.S., it runs more than 45 stores across New York, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Houston, Seattle, Boston and other markets.

In the U.S., the drink and merchandise will be available at 48 heytea locations, excluding the teabar in New York, for a three-month limited run. For more on the collab, follow @heytea.usa and @lalalalisa_m on Instagram.

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