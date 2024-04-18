Kid Cudi Announces Engagement to Lola Abecassis Sartore: 'Happy Cud in Full Effect'

Kid Cudi says "Happy Cud" is in "full effect" after his engagement to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore.
The two attended this week's London premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff series Knuckles, which counts Cudi among its Idris Elba-led cast. In photos shared alongside the engagement announcement, Cudi and Lola are seen together at the Odeon Luxe West End, both styled by YSL.
"This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all," Cudi told fans Wednesday night. "Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect."
In a separate IG update, Lola said that she "never thought I could love someone this much," adding that she was "so proud" to call Cudi her "fiancé." In a comment left under her post, Cudi told her, "u have me forever."
Congrats to the clearly happy couple, and may they both enjoy years of happiness together.
This weekend, fans can expect to see Cudi take the stage at Coachella following his surprise addition to the lineup. As Cudi himself announced earlier this week, he'll be hitting the Sahara tent on Sunday, right between SPINALL and NAV. Other performers across multiple stages in Indio this weekend include Doja Cat, Lil Yachty, Tyler, the Creator, Lana Del Rey, No Doubt, Lil Uzi Vert, Upchuck, Taking Back Sunday, Brittany Howard, Faye Webster, Ken Carson, and many (so many) more.
This June, Cudi will embark on his highly anticipated Insano World Tour with Pusha T. Joining the lineup on select dates are Jaden and EARTHGANG. The tour follows this year's back-to-back releases of Insano and its sequel, Insano (Nitro Mega). While the next Cudi album isn't expected until 2026, fans have plenty to look forward to in the months ahead, including multiple film projects.