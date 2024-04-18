Kid Cudi Announces Engagement to Lola Abecassis Sartore: 'Happy Cud in Full Effect'

Kid Cudi says "Happy Cud" is in "full effect" after his engagement to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore.

The two attended this week's London premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff series Knuckles, which counts Cudi among its Idris Elba-led cast. In photos shared alongside the engagement announcement, Cudi and Lola are seen together at the Odeon Luxe West End, both styled by YSL.

"This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all," Cudi told fans Wednesday night. "Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect."