Kid Cudi Gives Update on 2 Forthcoming Films, Including Directorial Debut: 'I Got the Music Outta Me'

The tour mentioned in Cudi’s tweet is in support of the recently rolled out Insano and Nitro Mega albums, with support for the outing set to be provided by Pusha T and Jaden. Later this year, Cudi is also set to join Red Hot Chili Peppers for two dates on the band's latest North American tour.

Hell Naw, produced by Cudi and Euphoria's Sam Levinson, has been billed as an " action horror-comedy" set amid Paris Fashion Week festivities. When announcing the project last April, Cudi revealed the project has been "five years in the making" and has its roots in his early fandom of Night of the Living Dead and The Evil Dead.

Teddy, meanwhile, has a connection to Cudi's 2009 single "Pursuit of Happiness," which appeared on his debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day. In a note to fans back in 2022, Cudi said the film's story sees him further expanding the "mission" at the heart of his music.

"[T]his film is very close to my heart," Cudi, who is also expected to star in the film, said at the time.

Of course, any mention of Cudi's ever-expanding film and TV catalog will always result in me recommending an immediate watch (or rewatch) of Luca Guadagnino’s brilliant We Are Who We Are, also featuring Jordan Kristine Seamón and Jack Dylan Grazer.