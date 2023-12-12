Kanye West Wears “Black Skinhead” Hood During 'Vultures' Livestream Event

Of course, a lot has happened in the 10 years since Yeezus debuted. Most notably, Ye made an appearance on alt-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' in December of last year during which he praised Hitler. The interview arrived after a series of widely criticized anti-Semitic remarks from Ye, who told Jones during the appearance in question, "I see good things about Hitler, also."

In the recently released "Vultures" track with Ty, Ye briefly referenced last year's string of anti-Semitic comments, asking in the track's second verse, "How I’m anti-Semitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch."