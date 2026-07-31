Late last night, Blue Room vintage store founder Motoi Hatsuki shared an early look at his 3D-printed Nike Air Max sneaker from the Swoosh’s inaugural Air Works program. The sneaker was designed in partnership with the 3D-printing footwear company Zellerfeld, which the brand has brought in to craft the sneakers from the program.

One of the 3D-printed sneakers from Nike’s anticipated Air Works design program has been revealed.

Hatsuki’s silhouette features a slip-on upper and has a wave-like design that runs across the forefoot. This model also has two segmented Air units, including one at the forefoot and one on the heel.

The Nike Air Works program was announced in March as part of this year’s Air Max Day celebrations. Hatsuki was named one of eight creatives across the globe to create their own Air Max sneaker for the Air Works program.

At the time of writing, release details for Hatsuki’s Air Max sneaker have yet to be confirmed by either of the parties involved.