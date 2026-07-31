DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

The First Nike Air Works Sneaker Surfaces

Designer Motoi Hatsuki reveals his Nike Air Works design.

Motoi Hatsuki Nike Air Max Sneaker
Motoi Hatsuki's Nike Air Max sneaker. Via @htk2626

One of the 3D-printed sneakers from Nike’s anticipated Air Works design program has been revealed.

Late last night, Blue Room vintage store founder Motoi Hatsuki shared an early look at his 3D-printed Nike Air Max sneaker from the Swoosh’s inaugural Air Works program. The sneaker was designed in partnership with the 3D-printing footwear company Zellerfeld, which the brand has brought in to craft the sneakers from the program.

Hatsuki’s silhouette features a slip-on upper and has a wave-like design that runs across the forefoot. This model also has two segmented Air units, including one at the forefoot and one on the heel.

The Nike Air Works program was announced in March as part of this year’s Air Max Day celebrations. Hatsuki was named one of eight creatives across the globe to create their own Air Max sneaker for the Air Works program.

At the time of writing, release details for Hatsuki’s Air Max sneaker have yet to be confirmed by either of the parties involved.

Related Stories

Nike Air Works
Sneakers

Nike Air Works Design Program: Everything You Need to Know

Learn more about Nike's inaugural design program here.

Victor Deng88 days ago
Nike Air Works Program
Sneakers

Nike’s Air Works Lets Designers Create Their Own Nike Air Maxes

Nike's new Air Works design program will feature eight designers from eight cities across the globe.

Victor Deng134 days ago
Nike Air Max 1000.2
Sneakers

Nike and Zellerfeld Debut the Air Max 1000.2

Here's how to buy the Nike Air Max 1000.2.

Victor Deng99 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
4
MusicDame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'
5
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks
6
SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App