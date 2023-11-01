Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Recreate Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Italy Looks for Halloween

Sharon Osbourne even went as far as holding a purple pillow in front of her body as a nod to Bianca's much-discussed look from September.

Nov 01, 2023
ozzy and sharon osbourne pictured alongside ye and bianca
Images via Getty/Kevork Djansezian & Getty/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
ozzy and sharon osbourne pictured alongside ye and bianca
Images via Getty/Kevork Djansezian & Getty/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne recreated widely headlined looks from the artist formerly known as Kanye West and Bianca Censori for Halloween this year.

As seen on Instagram, the couple turned to Ye and Censori's Italy style for their costume inspiration, complete with head-to-toe black attire and mask for Ozzy and well-placed purple pillow for Sharon.

ozzy and sharon in costume
Image via Ozzy Osbourne on Instagram

The pillow, of course, calls to mind photos of Censori from September in which she was seen wearing an all-sheer outfit complemented with a pillow. That same month, it was claimed that both Ye and Censori had been banned from a water taxi company in Venice for indecent exposure-related reasons.

On an episode of The Osbournes Podcast last week, the family discussed what was then the mere possibly of the Ye and Bianca couples costume idea. Even then, Sharon was publicly planning to emulate the pillow photos.

View this video on YouTube

Ozzy and Sharon aren't the only ones to have garnered extensive news coverage for their choice of Halloween attire this year. Diddy, for example, went all out with the decidedly cinematic unveiling of his Batman costume.

As fans know, the Love Album artist recently alleged that he had received a legal letter from Warner Bros. over his 2022 Joker costume. Instead of recreating that look for 2023, Diddy turned his attention to becoming "The Darkest Knight."

YeKanye WestHalloweenHalloween CostumesSharon OsbourneOzzy Osbourne

Latest in Style