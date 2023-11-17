Drake Reflects on 'Every Time That Yeezy Called a Truce' on New Song "Red Button"

Drake's Scary Hours edition of For All the Dogs, out now, opens with a track that's sure to be the subject of intense lyrical dissection in the coming days.

Within seconds of hitting play on "Red Button," fans are given a Taylor Swift mention (“Taylor Swift the only n***a that I ever rated/Only one could make me drop the album just a little later”) before being guided back to some “premeditated” developments of the Ye variety.

First, the “Summer Games” sequel denier tucks in a Yeezy Boost-nodding play on words. Then, he gets direct before turning the Heaven's Gate cult into a verb, like so: