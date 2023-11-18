Kanye West Raps ‘How I'm Anti-Semitic’ Lyric on New “Vultures” Track f/ Lil Durk, Ty Dolla Sign, and Bump J

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have premiered a new song titled "Vultures" featuring Lil Durk and Bump J.

The song was premiered Friday night via WPWX Power 92 Chicago with a snippet landing online shortly after it was played on the radio. It features Bump J opening the track before Durkio joins with his trademark street rhymes.

Kanye follows up after his Chicago brethren and dropped the controversial "How I'm anti-semitic, I just fucked a Jewish bitch" verse that leaked online earlier this week while also referencing he had sex with Scooter Braun's woman. The song has yet to be officially released or hit streaming platforms. Check out the snippet below.